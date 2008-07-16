Three White Lion Cubs Looking for a Home

July 16, 2008 / 14 Comments

“I want my mommy!”

whitelioncub Three White Lion Cubs Looking for a Home

“Doesn’t anybody love us?”

whitelioncub1 Three White Lion Cubs Looking for a Home

“We’re hungry!”

“I need burping!”

“Well, at least we have each other.”

“Alright guys! Let’s stick together.”

I guess I am naive enough to think that only humans can be so heartless as to turn away their own children. Not so. A white lion in Schloss-Holte Stukenbrock of Germany rejected her three cubs. What’s up with that? Let me have the little critters. Cute as can be, and whoever thought to put them on a black sheet knew what they were doing when these pix.

So, I wonder aloud here again about the whole zoo thing. Does having these little fellows in a zoo and having humans all around and such have anything to do with the momma lion turning them away? I love animals. Let’s put them back in their natural habitat. And if people want to study them…okay what’s to study. Leave them alone.

What do you think?

source


  • Victor

    Out of curiosity, I did some searching on Wikipedia and found this:

    “In addition to starvation, cubs also face many other dangers, such as predation by jackals, hyenas, leopards, martial eagles and snakes. Even buffaloes, should they catch the scent of lion cubs, often stampede towards the thicket or den where they are being kept, doing their best to trample the cubs to death whilst warding off the lioness. Furthermore, when one or more new males oust the previous male(s) associated with a pride, the conqueror(s) often kill any existing young cubs, perhaps because females do not become fertile and receptive until their cubs mature or die. All in all, as many as 80 percent of the cubs will die before the age of two.”

    Unfortunately, if these little guys were born in the wild they wouldn’t have very good chances of survival even if their mom didn’t turn them away (and it would be zero if she did).

    Given how many animals are close to extinction and how valuable being able to see them up close can be to children (the future decision makers) and adults, I think zoos serve a valuable environmental preservation purpose and they can be non-terrible options for animals (certainly better options than being left in the wild to be poached and possibly exterminated).

    I can sympathize with your point of view, but until such time as people can actually leave animals alone and not destroy their natural habitats I think zoos will continue to be an important tool and for helping people appreciate why we need to slow down our abuse of the environment. Furthermore, leaving animals in the wild would mean that those 3 little guys almost certainly would have perished by now.

  • Emily

    agreed.

  • johnny

  • rubal tiwari

  • Gabrielle Overton

    Maybe contact Martin Lacey Jr- the great lion trainer? He’s already got ton’s of lions and spoils them rotten….he’s even got a white lion like these cuties called Tonga… might be worth a try. At least he’d know what to do with them, and they’d survive.

  • Terry

    It might be because they’re white. White/albino animals[that are not naturally white] have a hard chance of surviving in the wild. They lack protection from the sun and camouflage. The mother may have abandoned them for being genetically inferior. It definitely didn’t have anything to do with the zoo.

    Another possible reason – was this her first litter ? Most wild animals have a difficult time with first litters and may abandon them because the mothers themselves are immature.

  • Tommy Thornhill

  • maria

  • http://taylorswift.com Taylor Gomez

  • Sami

    Please note that if a tiger, lion, bear or any other animal is born in captivity and released into the wild their chances of surviving their first year is slim to nothing. Even if they are “trained” to live in the wild they more than likely will still end up dying within the first year.

    Animals reject their children all the time. Both in nature and in captivity. The difference here is that in captivity they have humans who will feed and care for them, they will live. In the wild they would not survive at all if rejected by their mothers.

  • http://ufixonline.com JasonT

  • Glenn Murray

  • K3

    If she was a first time mother, that’s very common in ALL animals, to reject their first offspring.

    Also, in nature, cubs are lucky to even survive. When a new male lion takes over a pride, they kill all the cubs from the previous male. A typical male only rules a pride for two years. So if a female has two cubs one year, and two the next year, the second set of cubs is very likely to get killed by the incoming male.

    Plus, having animals in zoos inspires people to care about the world around them. If people never got to actually see an African Lion in real life, would they really care about conservation in Africa? Not to mention almost all animals in zoos are captive bred and WILL NOT survive on their own in the wild.

  • ELBSeattle

