Beautiful pics of the Earth’s 10 most amazing holes.

1. The Darvaza Gas Crater – Turkmenistan

A drilling rig fell into the hole in 1971 allowing natural gas to escape. Worried that poisonous gasses were being released, it was decided to let it burn. It has been burning now for these 29 years.

2. The Kimberly Diamond mine was dug over a period of 48 years (1866-1914) and yielded 2,722 kg of diamonds.

3. The Monticello Dam spills 48,000 cubic feet per second.

4. The Bingham Canyon Mine is a copper mine. It is 1.2km deep and 4km wide.

5. The Great Blue Hole is an underwater sinkhole about 1,000 feet across and 400 feet deep.

6. The Mirny Diamond Mine is 525 meters deep and 1200 meters wide. It took two hours to drive from the top to the bottom. It is now abandoned.

7. The Diavik Mine produces 1,600kg of diamonds every year.

8. This sinkhole in Guatemala is 300 feet deep and has swallowed dozens of homes.

9. The Udachnaya Pipe is a diamond mine. It is some 600 meters deep.

10. Chuquicamata is an open pit copper mine. It is 850 meters deep and produces the most copper in the world.

