Environment Crusader Subhas Dutta to Launch India’s first Green Party

August 29, 2009 / 73 Comments

Environment crusader and  Green activist Subhas Dutta is all set to launch India’s first Green political Party on the lines of  parties  in Germany, Australia, the US and the UK to protect the country’s environment.

Dutta will visit London on Sept 12 to meet Caroline Lucas, leader of the UK Green Party and Member of European Parliament.

“I am going to the UK to learn about the Green Party’s constitution, policies, framework and success. I would also like to interact with members of the Germany Green Party as it is the first among green parties worldwide to achieve national prominence by being part of the ruling coalition Social Democratic Party of Germany from 1998 to 2005. The party will be launched next year and we will fight the 2011 Assembly elections in West Bengal,” Dutta said

Subhas Dutta is a CA turned green activist, his efforts were instrumental in setting up of India’s first state level Green Bench at Calcutta High Court in 1996.

He has fought for a number of green causes including pollution at the Victoria Memorial, the degradation of the Maidan and phasing out of old and polluting vehicles.


