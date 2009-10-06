Hydrogen Car Creates New Land Speed Record

The Buckeye Bullet 2 recently became the first hydrogen car to go past the 300mph mark, and created a new Land Speed Record for a hydrogen powered vehicle. During its run over the Bonneville Salt Flats, the car clocked an average speed of 300.992 mph, with a top speed of 304 mph.

Buckeye Bullet 2 gets has a 700hp electric motor pushing it, and this motor is supplied juice by hydrogen and oxygen batteries, or more specifically, fuel cells. The car has very well followed the footsteps of its predecessor, the Buckeye Bullet 1 which went to 315mph on electric power and holds the land speed record for that category.

Technically speaking, the 300 mph mark is just another number, but considering the world of speed, it is quite a psychological factor surpassing which would have given a huge boost for the team. This also goes on to show that alternate fuel powered vehicles are fast overcoming the hurdles they faced, and will soon land fair and square into the mainstream.

