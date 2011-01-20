Window Farming Concept by Mexican Designer Suits Urban Windows

Mexican designer Jose de la O has come up with an alternative way for the people who are looking to practice urban agriculture. The outstanding feature of this proposed method is that people can build their own farm even if there are no gardens or balconies around.

You may be aware of window farming methods where you can use plastic bottles, but the new innovation by Jose de la O is based on polygonal plastic recipients. This system can be attached to the windows and will feature a built in drainage system that lets the drainage water to flow into the connected containers.

While making this window farm, you should be careful enough to match the joints of the containers at the exact place. The modular design of this concept allows the users to build a farm of their desired size.

You don’t have to worry about loss of soil from the farm as it will be kept separated from the drainage in a small tray. A small wool cap will help in cancelling drainage pipes that are not in use.

This new system seems to be much better than the one proposed by the Window Farms organization. It has a better design and looks more compact to perfectly suit the urban environments.

But a highlighted limitation of the system is that the containers are not big enough for the proper growth of leafy vegetables. Recycled water bottles could have been used for the system and use of virgin plastic seems unnecessary for this.

Via: Treehugger



