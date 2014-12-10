Anti-Bacterial Compound in Hygienic Detergents Turns Out to be Cancer Causing

Detergents are not life-savers, but they certainly bring the concept of hygiene to our mind. However, none could have thought these would be life-taking stuff.

Triclosan, the key ingredient in most antibacterial stuff like toothpaste, gel hand sanitizers, hand wash detergents and dish detergents, is proved to cause serious diseases like cancer.

Recent studies have shown that the compound can transform liver tissues into a lump of scar tissues that leads to liver cancer. Studies were carried out on mice, which were detected with liver cancer following the effect of the compound.

To add to the concern, studies also reveal that human anatomy is not short of the compound that is abundantly used in detergents.

Triclosan is found to be present in urine samples of around 75% of human subjects. It has also been detected in breast milk of around 97% of lactating females who were tested. This is not the first time that the use of triclosan has been proven to be harmful to humans.

Previous researches have deemed this anti-bacterial and anti-fungal agent to be unsafe. Its detection has been cited for causing alteration in the hormone regulation in animals by Dr. James M Steckelberg, professor of medicine at Mayo medical School. Results have also indicated threat to immune system and rise in germs in human body that depletes the effect of antibiotics.



