Homes Made of Plastic; Nigeria Dazzles in Recycling

We have seen ways in which plastic can be recycled. Re-polymerising them to make new bottles is one way, while garnishing them to be re-used as decorative props is another. But head for Nigeria and you could see a way of recycling that’s distinct from all these.

With the help of Development Association for Renewable Energies (DARE) and London based Africa Community Trust NGOs, Nigeria is now setting up homes that are made of plastic drinking bottles to find an end to the increasing plight of plastic dumping.

It might sound ridiculous to some. But trust us, this one is fireproof, bulletproof, and can even withstand earthquakes. Wonder how they get to build a house with these qualities with just drinking bottles?

Plastic bottles are initially filled using sand, and are then clustered together to form strong walls using mud and cement. According to the builders, these are stronger than even the one made from cinder blocks.

And that’s not the only benefit of using plastic bottles; these can also provide an ample temperature control throughout the year.

More importantly, these houses are also designed to produce zero carbon emissions. And to complete the circle of eco-friendliness, they also make use of solar panels and combust gas to meet all the in-house energy requirements.

A single house of two-bedrooms would require around 14,000 plastic bottles for its construction. That would sound humungous, but the figure appears puny when considering that more than three million plastic bottles are being dumped daily in landfills in Nigeria alone.

Besides easing this plastic bottle crisis, the plastic homes can also reduce the problem of homelessness in Nigeria with its low cost requirement.

According to stats, over 20 million in Nigeria still remain homeless, and plastic homes can find a solution in just a few years if all the available water bottle resources from the country and its neighbours are put to use.



