Migrant Birds in Peril Due to Lack of Habitat Conservation, Warns Study

Migrant birds are nothing less than a treasure. Their journeys deserve high accolades. But more than that, what they require right now is a bit of attention from the human race.

The flight of these birds is a treat to all the observers and even to the eyes of normal ones. But scientists warn that this aesthetic sight could slowly be receding from our views.

A new study, led by ARC Centre of Excellence for Environmental Decisions (CEED), was published in the scientific journal Science, which explains why migrant birds could find it hard to carry forward their relocation process. The reason is one we all could guess – habitation loss, which is rising as a result of what you could call the human carelessness.

According to the study, over 90% of the 1500 migrant avian species currently traverses through locations that are unprotected due to lack of conservational efforts. That doesn’t reflect that the entire route they migrate remains unprotected.

Regions in countries like Canada, the US, Japan, Mexico and Japan, where migratory birds make the touchdown, remain protected, thanks to the long-present treaties these countries have been involved in. But those remain sporadic, and won’t do any good unless the rest comes up to offer the protection.

Claire Runge, the lead author of the study from University of Queensland explains that the scenario is not to be seen trivial, as this very disappearance of their habitat could even lead to the subsequent wipe out of the respective migrant species.

The unprotected areas include both the winter spots they take up as habitat, and the stopover points where they pull down for temporary halts. But a break in any one of those points holds the possibility of triggering a massive crisis to the species migration, which could be threatening their very own existence in the world.

Such unprotected area predominates across the regions of North Africa, South America, East Asian coastlines, and Central Asia including Indian and China. Many among these points also serve as the breeding points of migrant birds. Currently, eighteen species are facing a threat in their breeding habitats.

It is in this background that co-author Richard Fuller has urged the nations to provide the right protection globally. He points out that countries like Germany protects over 98% of the migratory species that visits the country, but only 13% of them are secured along its route that lie outside the German boundary.



